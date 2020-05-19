Nat gas prices extend gains as EQT curtails production
- Natural gas (NG1:COM) continues to climb higher, with June futures up ~$0.05 to $1.833/MMBtu on Nymex, after EQT's (EQT +1.4%) move to shut wells helped send U.S. production to the lowest levels since summer 2018.
- Preliminary dry gas production estimated for Tuesday was ~83B cf/day, the least since August 2018, according to Bloomberg.
- Gas prices are also lifted by optimism about a demand recovery as states start to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns.
- “"he longer we go with reopenings not showing dire consequences, that is going to add more and more momentum that we are returning to normal," says Gene McGillian, manager of market research at Tradition Energy.
- Warmer weather patterns are encouraging but will need to hold further into June to signal increased power plant demand, McGillian adds.
