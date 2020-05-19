Home Depot (HD -1.7% ) is down slightly on what could be some profit-taking action after the home improvement retailer was bid up 60% from the March bottom.

Checking in on the conference call, CNBC's Courtney Reagan reports management as seeing "significant acceleration to double-digit comp sales growth" in the last three weeks of April and into the first two weeks of FQ2.

Seemingly all good news, although Bank of America is warning that some portion of Home Depot's FQ1 and FQ2 sales are being pulled forward from FQ3 and FQ4. The firm sticks with a Neutral rating as it sees the near-term momentum already priced in and macro pressure building in the back half. BofA's price target on the home improvement retailer is $250.

