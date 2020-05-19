The Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs gets underway.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin outlines the lending facilities the Treasury and the Fed established to keep credit flowing.

"In Q2, we are continuing to see large number of unemployment and negative indicators," Mnuchin said, adding, "We are optimistic about the progress being made by vaccines and therapies" for COVID-19.

Says the administration is committed to reopening the economy in a safe way and sees the U.S. economy emerging "stronger than ever."

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell follows with his prepared remarks, which were released late yesterday, saying the central bank will use its full range of tools to cushion the blow of the economic damage done by the pandemic.

Update at 10:24 AM: The Fed has been gradually expanding potential scope of borrowers for its lending facilities, Powell said. Specifically, he said it's looking at ways to accommodate more municipal borrowers.

10:28 AM: Mnuchin said he's "absolutely willing" to take risk and losses on capital the Treasury contributes to the lending facilities.

10:30 AM: The Fed may need to do more, and the Congress may need to do more as well, Powell said, pointing to risk of long-term damage to the economy.

10:37 AM: The Fed's lending facilities under the CARES Act, including the Main Street lending facility, should be "stood up and ready to go at the end of this month," Powell said. It's possible it may go into the first couple of days of June before they're fully running.

10:48 AM: Mnuchin said the average loan size under the Paycheck Protection Program has come down in the second tranche of the program.

He also said he's open to reserving money for CDFIs (community development financial institutions) to make sure underserved communities get funds.

10:53 AM: The Fed will take a look at senators' proposal to help municipalities, Powell said.

10:59 AM: Regarding buying commercial mortgage securities, Powell assured the senators that the Fed's Term-Asset-Backed Securities Loan facility is only buying triple-A-rated securities and "with a significant haircut."

11:03 AM: Both Powell and Mnuchin said they would answer any questions they would receive from an inspector general.

11:07 AM: The amount of money that's gone out into the economy from the lending facilities so far is "fairly modest," Powell said, who noted that the big lending facilities are just starting to come online now. So the bulk of the funds coming into the economy is "ahead of us."

11:17 AM: Powell acknowledges that Congress enacted the "biggest response ever, and the fastest," adding that the question "looms in the air — Is it enough?"

11:24 AM: On funding the CARES Act, Mnuchin said he expects to expand financing in 10-, 20-, and 30-year bonds to lock in very low interest rates for an extended period of time. There "just wasn't enough demand" to warrant issuing 50-year and 100-year Treasury bonds, he said.

11:30 AM: Unemployment will get worse before it gets better, and June will be very difficult, Mnuchin said.

11:33 AM: The growth of the Fed's balance sheet "isn't something that raises financial stability or inflation concerns," Powell said.

ETFs: TLT, TBT, EDV