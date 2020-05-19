Court ruling on Barrick's PNG mine challenge expected in June

May 19, 2020 10:28 AM ETBarrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)GOLDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • A Papua New Guinea court will rule early next month on whether Barrick Gold (GOLD +3.4%) can proceed with a legal challenge over the government's refusal to extend its lease on the Porgera gold mine, the head of the country's mining regulator says.
  • The PNG government said last month it would take control of the mine, citing environmental and social problems, and Barrick, which operates the mine in a joint venture with China' Zijin Mining, suspended operations and launched a court challenge to the decision.
  • It is not clear if a refusal to allow the challenge to go ahead would exhaust Barrick's legal avenues.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.