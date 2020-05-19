Court ruling on Barrick's PNG mine challenge expected in June
May 19, 2020
- A Papua New Guinea court will rule early next month on whether Barrick Gold (GOLD +3.4%) can proceed with a legal challenge over the government's refusal to extend its lease on the Porgera gold mine, the head of the country's mining regulator says.
- The PNG government said last month it would take control of the mine, citing environmental and social problems, and Barrick, which operates the mine in a joint venture with China' Zijin Mining, suspended operations and launched a court challenge to the decision.
- It is not clear if a refusal to allow the challenge to go ahead would exhaust Barrick's legal avenues.