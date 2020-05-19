Apple (AAPL +0.9% ) will make its upcoming line of over-ear headphones in Vietnam, according to The Information sources.

The move would mark the first time Apple used Vietnamese factories to produce an entire new product. The factories typically supplement production for an older product already made in China.

Apple's China dependence became a problem during last year's U.S.-China trade war and again during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

The over-ear headphones, rumored to be called AirPods Studio, will reportedly come in two versions that have interchangeable parts for easier repairs or replacements.

A new report suggests the AirPods Studio can detect if the wearable is on backward and still send the correct audio channel to the matching ear.

