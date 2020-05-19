Dycom Industries jumps 21% on Q1 estimates beat
May 19, 2020 10:33 AM ETDycom Industries, Inc. (DY)DYBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Dycom Industries (DY +21.5%) reported contract revenue decline of 2.3% Y/Y to $814.3M, and decline of 1.8% Y/Y on organic basis.
- Q1 Adj. EBITDA was $69.88M (-5.1% Y/Y) and margin declined by 25 bps to 8.6%.
- Top 5 customers represented 78.5% of contract revenues in the quarter.
- Cash provided by operating activities in Q1 was $85.1M, compared to cash used $56.1M a year ago.
- Company has cash and equivalents of ~$643.9M, borrowings on its revolving line of credit of $675M, $438.8M of term loans outstanding and $293M principal amount of Notes outstanding, as of April 25, 2020.
- Company mentioned, due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, customers have modified their protocols to increase the self-installation, which is expected to result in a downturn in customer demand for the in-home installation services for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, and possibly longer.
