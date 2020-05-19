Broadcom (AVGO -0.2% ) is planning an early settlement on its exchange offers for existing notes tendered by the early participation date.

Among top priority notes for acceptance in the exchange for Pool 1 (to be exchanged for up to $2.2B in new notes due 2026), $117.1M of 2.2% senior notes due January 2021 were tendered; $200.5M of 3.125% senior notes due April 2021; and $297.1M of 3% senior notes due January 2022.

Among top priority notes for acceptance in the exchange for Pool 2 (to be exchanged for up to $3.75B in new notes due 2028), $1.15B in 3.625% senior notes due January 2024 were tendered; and $955.39M in 3.625% senior notes due October 2024 were tendered.

The early settlement for relevant notes is expected to come Thursday, May 21.