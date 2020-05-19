Bank of America looks at tobacco heavyweights Altria (MO -0.6% ) and Philip Morris International (PM -0.5% ) after Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) cut its dividend this morning by one third to prioritize faster and more sustainable deleveraging.

"We see MO and PM's commitment to dividends as unwavering. The Boards of MO/PM understand the importance of dividends to tobacco investors and importantly are in the financial position in order to return cash to shareholders at high levels," updates BofA.

Altria's dividend is seen remaining a top priority at the company despite the macro headwinds, while it's also noted that Philip Morris' chairman called his company's dividend "sacrosanct" last month.