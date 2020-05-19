Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCQX:SGSVF -12.8% ) to raise C$49M, which it would use to advance the Back River gold project, in Nunavut.

Led by BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, the underwriters have agreed to buy, on a bought-deal basis, a combination of shares, including common, flow-through, charity flow-through, and super charity flow-through common shares.

The common shares will be offered at C$2 each, the flow-through shares at C$2.40 each, the charity flow-through shares at C$2.68 a share, and the super charity flow-through shares at C$2.90 apiece.

Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of shares to cover over-allotments if any.