Phillips 66 (PSX -1.3% ), Uniper (OTC:UNPPY) and Vitol's VPI Immingham say they signed an MoU to develop the Humber Zero decarbonization project in Britain; financial terms are not disclosed.

The companies plan to install post-combustion CO2 capture equipment on two of VPI's three gas-fired power generators and selected processing units at the Humber and Lindsay refineries.

The companies say the Humber Zero decarbonization project would then seek to develop a hydrogen hub producing both green and blue hydrogen to serve the third generator and local industry.

In a first phase, Humber Zero would aim to decarbonize 8M metric tons/year of CO2 emissions, with the potential to target 30M tons.

Vitol controls the Immingham power plant in the wider Humber area while Phillips 66 operates a nearby refinery.