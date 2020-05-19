RealPage (RP +0.6% ) to issue $300M of common stock and $300M of convertible senior notes due in 2025.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional $45M common stock and $45M of notes.

The consolidated gross proceeds of the offerings, assuming full exercise by the underwriters of their options would be ~$690M.

Net proceeds will be used for repayment of indebtedness outstanding under its revolving credit facility and to pay for the capped call transactions and the remainder for general corporate purposes, including working capital, sales and marketing activities, research and development activities, general and administrative matters and capital expenditures.