Mistras Group reports weak margins for Q1, withdraws guidance for FY 2020

May 19, 2020 11:05 AM ETMistras Group, Inc. (MG)MGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Mistras Group (MG +1.3%) revenues were down 9.8% Y/Y in Q1, though less than anticipated due to the company’s ability to quickly react to dynamic market conditions.
  • Services segment revenues decreased 8.1% Y/Y to $128.9M.
  • International segment revenues also decreased 17.3% Y/Y to $29.1M.
  • Gross margin declined 221 bps to 25.5%.
  • Adj. EBITDA margin declined 379 bps to 3.39%.
  • SG&A expenses of $41.6 million, down despite additive acquisition.
  • Capex of $4.4M, down 23% reflecting lower full-year Capex budget.
  • Net debt was $241M, compared to $239.7M Q/Q.
  • COVID-19 related impact on crude oil prices triggers non-cash impairment charges of $106.1M; $92.1M after-tax basis.
  • Q2 Guidance: Revenues to decrease up to high 30% Y/Y, although cash from operations and adj. EBITDA are expected to remain positive.
  • 2020 Guidance: Given the continuing economic uncertainty, the Company is not providing guidance for the full year 2020.
