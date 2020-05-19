Mistras Group reports weak margins for Q1, withdraws guidance for FY 2020
May 19, 2020 11:05 AM ETMistras Group, Inc. (MG)MGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Mistras Group (MG +1.3%) revenues were down 9.8% Y/Y in Q1, though less than anticipated due to the company’s ability to quickly react to dynamic market conditions.
- Services segment revenues decreased 8.1% Y/Y to $128.9M.
- International segment revenues also decreased 17.3% Y/Y to $29.1M.
- Gross margin declined 221 bps to 25.5%.
- Adj. EBITDA margin declined 379 bps to 3.39%.
- SG&A expenses of $41.6 million, down despite additive acquisition.
- Capex of $4.4M, down 23% reflecting lower full-year Capex budget.
- Net debt was $241M, compared to $239.7M Q/Q.
- COVID-19 related impact on crude oil prices triggers non-cash impairment charges of $106.1M; $92.1M after-tax basis.
- Q2 Guidance: Revenues to decrease up to high 30% Y/Y, although cash from operations and adj. EBITDA are expected to remain positive.
- 2020 Guidance: Given the continuing economic uncertainty, the Company is not providing guidance for the full year 2020.
