Silver prices continue to surge (XAGUSD:CUR) and have rebounded ~50% from a low hit in March; July Comex silver +2.3% to $17.86/oz.

Silver typically lags behind gold and tends to be more volatile, in part because roughly half of global demand comes from industrial uses, which can make silver prices more sensitive to the world economy, but silver's industrial uses have provided a short-term boost recently with investors piling into wagers on a long-term economic recovery as businesses reopen.

At the same time, safe-haven demand remains steady, and ultralow interest rates are making precious metals more attractive to yield-seeking investors looking for assets other than bonds.

Note: Yesterday, Silver miners surge as metal hits highest since February

ETFs: SLV, SIL, USLV, PSLV, AGQ, SIVR, SILJ, SLVP