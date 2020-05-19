Delta Air Lines (DAL +1.6% ) reiterates at a Wolfe Research conference that it has recently experienced a modest improvement in passenger demand, bookings, and trip cancellations,

For May, Delta estimates operating revenue will fall 85% to 90%, capacity will decrease in the range of 60% to 70%, and load factor will fall in a range of 25% to 30%.

On the balance sheet, Delta sees having more than $12B at the end of June. As expected, Delta intends to offer voluntary and early retirement plans.

Delta presentation webcast