Marathon Oil cut to Sell equivalent, Parsley upgraded at Morgan Stanley

May 19, 2020 11:31 AM ETMarathon Oil Corporation (MRO), PE, CVX, HES, CTRAMRO, PE, CVX, HES, CTRABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • Marathon Oil (MRO -2.8%) sinks after Morgan Stanley downgrades shares to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $5 price target, saying it is "unwarranted" for the stock to be trading in-line with peers given the company's "more challenged outlook."
  • Marathon "screens challenged vs. peers with a 2021 WTI breakeven of $37/bbl... and year-end 2021 leverage that rises to 4.5x at strip, above the peer median of ~2x," Stanley analyst Devin McDermott writes.
  • At the same time, McDermott upgrades Parsley Energy (PE -0.3%) to Overweight from Equal Weight, citing "peer-leading" free cash flow yield and well cost reductions.
  • The firm favors "producers with scale and/or asset bases to support resiliency at low prices and outsized free cash generation as commodity prices improve - those positioned to survive the downturn and thrive during the recovery" - including Chevron (CVX -1.7%) within integrated oils, and Hess (HES -3.5%), Noble Energy (NBL -5.3%), Cimarex Energy (XEC -1.9%) and Parsley among E&Ps.
  • MRO's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating all are Neutral.
  • PE's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.
