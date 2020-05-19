Microsoft unveils healthcare-specific cloud tools

May 19, 2020
  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Cloud for Healthcare bundles existing services like Microsoft 365, Azure IoT, and Teams
  • The underlying data model makes it easier for hospitals and healthcare providers to analyze data and share data between apps.
  • Microsoft says the bundle can improve the management of patient and staff needs while making resource deployments more efficient.
  • The industry-focused offering will likely be the first of several verticals, a common practice among the large cloud platforms.
  • Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare is now available in public preview with a six-month free trial. More details, including pricing information, will come this fall.
