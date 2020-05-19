Microsoft unveils healthcare-specific cloud tools
May 19, 2020 11:34 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)MSFTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Cloud for Healthcare bundles existing services like Microsoft 365, Azure IoT, and Teams
- The underlying data model makes it easier for hospitals and healthcare providers to analyze data and share data between apps.
- Microsoft says the bundle can improve the management of patient and staff needs while making resource deployments more efficient.
- The industry-focused offering will likely be the first of several verticals, a common practice among the large cloud platforms.
- Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare is now available in public preview with a six-month free trial. More details, including pricing information, will come this fall.