Clearway Energy's subsidiary proposes offering of $200M additional senior notes due 2028

May 19, 2020 11:36 AM ETClearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN)CWENBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Clearway Energy Operating, a subsidiary of Clearway Energy (CWEN +1.0%intends to commence an additional offering of $200M 4.750% Senior Notes due 2028.
  • The Additional Notes are being offered as an additional issue of Clearway Operating's existing $600M senior notes issued on December 11, 2019.
  • Clearway Operating intends to use the proceeds of the offering to fund the repayment at maturity on June 1, 2020, of $45M of Clearway Energy's 3.25% convertible notes due 2020, as well as to fund the repayment of outstanding borrowings under Clearway Operating's revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes.
