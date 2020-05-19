Clearway Energy's subsidiary proposes offering of $200M additional senior notes due 2028
May 19, 2020 Vandana Singh
- Clearway Energy Operating, a subsidiary of Clearway Energy (CWEN +1.0%) intends to commence an additional offering of $200M 4.750% Senior Notes due 2028.
- The Additional Notes are being offered as an additional issue of Clearway Operating's existing $600M senior notes issued on December 11, 2019.
- Clearway Operating intends to use the proceeds of the offering to fund the repayment at maturity on June 1, 2020, of $45M of Clearway Energy's 3.25% convertible notes due 2020, as well as to fund the repayment of outstanding borrowings under Clearway Operating's revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes.