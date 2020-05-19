Jefferies is the latest firm to sour on Expedia (EXPE -1.1% ) with a downgrade to a Hold rating from Buy.

"Given our analysis of web traffic and flight cancellation data as well as our view that travel is unlikely to have a V-shaped recovery, we are lowering our FY20 / FY21 Revenue ests by 22% / 21% for EXPE... We believe that in the near-term there will be downward pressure on Street ests, as cons currently assume a full recovery to pre-COVID levels by early 2023, which is too optimistic, in our view."

Jefferies sets a price target of $85 on Expedia, which gives shares some room to run higher. The average sell-side PT on Expedia is $93.11.