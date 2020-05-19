RADA Electronic (RADA +6.1% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 73.4% Y/Y to $15.07M, reflecting company's past and ongoing investments promoting strong growth.

Net income was $170k, compared to a net loss of $485k a year ago.

Q1 Gross margin declined by 60 bps to 35.7%.

Operating income was $46k, compare to operating loss of $558k a year ago.

Q1 Adj. EBITDA was $863k, compared to loss of $26k a year ago.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $32.1M, as of March 31, 2020.

Company reaffirms FY20 revenues guidance in excess of $65M, and expects continued sequential revenue growth throughout the year.

Previously: Rada Electronics EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (May 19)