Exxon revives sale of stake in giant Azeri oilfield - Reuters
May 19, 2020 11:48 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)XOMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Exxon Mobil (XOM -2%) has relaunched the sale of its stake in Azerbaijan's largest oilfield and is drawing interest from large Asian oil and gas companies seeking to capitalize on the recent collapse in oil prices, Reuters reports.
- Exxon first tried to sell its 6.8% stake in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field in the Caspian Sea in 2018 but put a deal on the backburner when Chevron started negotiations with Hungary's MOL for the sale of its own 9.57% share last year, which led to a $1.57B deal in November.
- Exxon's process, run by Bank of America, was recently relaunched despite weaker oil prices, according to Reuters, which says Asian national oil companies including China's Cnooc, India's ONGC and Indonesia's Pertamina have shown interest in the stake.
- It is unclear how much Exxon hopes to raise from the sale, but it is likely to be valued significantly lower than Chevron's stake.