Pinterest (PINS +3.4% ) has legged up this morning to session highs following a report that Pinterest suggestions will be added as a feature coming to Microsoft's Chromium Edge browser.

TechCrunch notes that at its Build 2020 developers conference, Microsoft says Edge will include a Pinterest-powered tool showing suggestions at the bottom of its collections feature.

Clicking on that will take users to a Pinterest board of "similar, trending Pins" so users can quickly add similar ideas to their collection. It will also allow exports to Pinterest.