Wedbush Securities singles out Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -0.6% ) as an attractive pick with best-in-class promotional activity and a clean inventory set-up giving it momentum into Q2.

Analyst Jen Redding: "Relative to specialty retail data showing unprecedented promotional positioning and slowly starting to move inventories, the management has eyes on the prize, and look to have navigated through COVID-19 exceptionally well capitalizing on momentum pre-COVID, best in class social marketing, and a powerful omni-channel better-than-most."

"The trends at Abercrombie and Hollister are impressive, with Abercrombie continuing to show remarkable strength. Although the company didn’t announce any plans to reopen its stores, according to our observation, both brands has opened select stores in the past 2 weeks."

Wedbush reiterates an Outperform rating on ANF and maintains a price target at $16 to rep 35% upside potential.