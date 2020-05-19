Speech droplets likely mode of COVID-19 transmission - study

Results from an NIH study assessing the "lifetime" of small speech droplets containing SARS-CoV-2 viral particles expelled by talking asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers showed that they can remain in the air for 8-14 minutes in a closed stagnant-air environment lending credence to the view that airborne transmission is more widespread than previously believed (coughing and sneezing are the traditional culprits for transmitting the respiratory illness).

Loud talkers apparently represent the largest risk since loud speech can emit thousands of oral fluid droplets per second.

The velocity and length of time droplets stay in the air also depend on the volume of the talker, their age and how dry their mouth is.

Public transport and rooms with poor ventilation represent high-risk environments for this type of transmission.

Researchers in China found that droplets can travel as far as 13 feet, more than double current social distancing guidelines.