Petrobras CEO sees some refinery sales by year-end
May 19, 2020 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)
- Petrobras (PBR +0.3%) expects to close agreements by the end of this year for some of the eight refineries it is selling as part of its program of asset divestment, CEO Roberto Castello Branco says.
- None of the companies considering bidding on the refineries has shown signs of losing interest, although some of the potential bidders have asked Petrobras to delay the deadline for submitting bids until June, the CEO says.
- "We think that in a short time we'll have good news to announce some sales," Castello Branco says, without providing details on which assets might be sold.
- The CEO also expects a slow recovery in oil demand, saying Petrobras is taking steps to survive despite the lower prices such as working to keep debt levels stable.