Sophiris Bio plummets (SPHS -96.3% ) after the company announces to immediately commence the process of shutting down of its operations.

"We have conducted an extensive year long process with the assistance of an experienced financial advisor to identify potential strategic buyers and partners to support the continued development of topsalysin. During the process, we had contacts with more than 70 strategic and financial parties." said Randall E. Woods, president and CEO.

The Company currently has outstanding liabilities of $4.3M and cash & cash equivalents of ~$0.5M.