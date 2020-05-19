James Hardie (JHX +9.1% ) reported Q4 net sales growth of 8% Y/Y to $673.2M, and adj. net operating profit of $86.6M (+17% Y/Y).

Volume increased by 7% Y/Y during the quarter, led by 10% increase in North America.

North America segment revenue up by 12% Y/Y and Adj. EBIT growth of 26% Y/Y in local currency at an Adj. EBIT margin of 25.3% ( up by 280 bps ).

Europe segment revenue up 7% Y/Y and Adj. EBIT declined by 58% in local currency at an Adj. EBIT margin of 4.6% ( down by 670 bps ).

Asia Pacific segment revenue up 2% Y/Y and Adj. EBIT growth of 4% in local currency at an Adj. EBIT margin of 20.5% ( up by 50 bps ).

Company’s liquidity position was $510M as of 31 March 2020 and $578M as of 30 April 2020; and leverage ratio 1.9x at 31 March 2020.

Operating cash flow YTD was $451.2M (+48% Y/Y).

Company’s liquidity position was $510M as of 31 March 2020 and $578M as of 30 April 2020; and leverage ratio 1.9x at 31 March 2020.

For 1Q21 company expects North America segment Adj. EBIT margin to be between 22%-27%; liquidity to be greater than $600M and leverage ratio to remain below 2.0x.

Previously: James Hardie provides business update, refines FY20 guidance and suspends dividend (May 5)

Previously: James Hardie beats on revenue (May 18)

Slides