McEwen Mining (MUX -5% ) slides sharply after reporting a larger than forecast Q1 loss, primarily due to a $83.8M impairment adjustment for the Gold Bar mine.

The Gold Bar writedown was prompted by "a change in the geological interpretation [which] resulted in a substantial reduction in expected gold production over the life of mine."

Q1 gold production rose 8.5% Y/Y to 29.2K oz. but silver output slumped 27% to 553.2K oz., resulting in a 3.4% decline to 35.1K gold equiv. oz.

McEwen says the Black Fox and San José mine have restarted operations, and Gold Bar has started to ramp up operations with limited mining and stockpile processing during May.

The company says each of its mines has been affected by efforts to combat COVID-19, and has withdrawn production and cost guidance for 2020 "until the situation normalizes."

Also, McEwen says the SEC and NYSE have provided temporary relief from the $1.00 minimum share price standard, allowing until Dec. 3 to regain compliance.