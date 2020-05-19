Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (+78.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $585.27M (+19.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TTWO has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.

