General Motors (GM +3.1% ) says it's right in the battle to develop an electric vehicle battery that lasts one million miles.

GM Executive Vice President Doug Parks notes multiple teams at the automaker are working on advances like zero-cobalt electrodes, solid state electrolytes and ultra-fast charging as they look to take EV batteries from an average lifetime of 100K to 200K lifetime up to a million miles. Parks even says GM is "almost there" on the breakthrough.

Tesla is also reportedly looking to hit the 1M mile mark with battery technology.