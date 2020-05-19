Analog Devices Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
- Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (-23.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.32B (-13.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 20 downward.