Huya Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 19, 2020 5:35 PM ETHUYA Inc. (HUYA)
- Huya (NYSE:HUYA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $336.69M (+38.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HUYA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.