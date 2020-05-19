Universal Electronics has filed a complaint against Roku (ROKU -2.1% ) with the International Trade Commission, which is launching a probe into a claim of patent infringement.

Universal wants to block imports of streaming players, set-top boxes and TVs made by Funai, TCL and Hisense that incorporate Roku's operating system, along with the Roku Ultra and Streaming Stick Plus.

It claims infringement of up to six patents on ways to simplify remote control setup - intellectual property it says is key to its QuickSet feature, licensed by providers including Comcast, AT&T, Dish Network, Sony, Samsung, and Microsoft.

A decision isn't expected for some time as ITC probes usually take well over a year to complete.