Synopsys Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
May 19, 2020 5:35 PM ETSynopsys, Inc. (SNPS)SNPSBy: SA News Team
- Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (-14.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $836.52M (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNPS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.