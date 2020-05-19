Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-18.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $194.1M (+0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BOOT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.