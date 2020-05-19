Nordson Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
May 19, 2020 5:35 PM ETNordson Corporation (NDSN)NDSNBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.26 (-18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $496.38M (-9.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NDSN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.