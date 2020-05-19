The Federal Aviation Administration releases new safety management tools it will require Boeing (BA -0.3% ) and other aircraft manufacturers to adopt in the wake of the two fatal 737 MAX crashes.

The FAA says it is planning on updating regulations to require better internal safety systems at planemakers and is reexamining how it assumes pilots will react to failures.

The report is a response to the recommendations released in January by an expert panel that found the agency needed to update its practices.