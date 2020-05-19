Target (NYSE:TGT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-73.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.04B (+8.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TGT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.

