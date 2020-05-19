Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.32 (+8.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.33B (+3.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LOW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 5 downward.