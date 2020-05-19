McKesson Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
May 19, 2020 1:14 PM ETMcKesson Corporation (MCK)MCKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.10 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $55.6B (+6.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MCK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.