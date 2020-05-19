L Brands Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 19, 2020 5:35 PM ETBath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)BBWIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- L Brands (NYSE:LB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.70 (-600.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.75B (-33.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.