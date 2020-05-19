Frontline Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
- Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (+263.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $304.6M (+116.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FRO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.