Copart Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
May 19, 2020 5:35 PM ETCopart, Inc. (CPRT)CPRTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $547.05M (-1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CPRT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.