Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) is up 2% after an initiation at Evercore at Outperform.

The firm has set a price target of $208, implying 23% further upside.

The shares are trading at a 32% discount to net asset value, the firm notes, and they offer exposure to what's expected to be continued appreciation of valuations for sports franchises.

Meanwhile, Evercore launched coverage of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE +2.6% ) at In Line, with an $82 price target (3% upside).

There's long-term value upside (including a defensible privatization value of $160/share), but delays in the company's Sphere venue projects are among the cautions justifying an In-Line stance for the moment, it says.