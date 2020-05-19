ZTO Express Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 19, 2020 5:35 PM ETZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)ZTOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $593.18M (-13.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZTO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.