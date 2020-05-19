Santander Consumer USA (SC -0.7% ) agrees to a $550M settlement to resolve allegations that it violated consumer protection laws by placing borrowers with subprime credit into auto loans it knew carried a high probability of default, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said today.

SC is paying $65M and the rest represents debt that it is forgiving or not collecting, which has been written off, a company spokeswoman said.

33 other state attorneys general were part of the agreement; California will receive over $99M of the settlement.

Santander Consumer is fully reserved for the settlement, and no additional charges will be taken in connection with the settlement.

California's complaint alleges that Santander violated California law by approving loans that it expected would default at rates of greater than 70%.

It also alleges that the company ignored dealer abuse and underestimated risk associated with the loans to gain market share and that it failed to meaningfully monitor dealer behavior to minimize the risk of receiving falsified information.

SC said the settlement resolves a legacy underwriting issue stemming from an investigation that started in 2014. The complaint alleges that the violations dated back to 2010.