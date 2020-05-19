Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is up 3.1% to a session high as it introduces Shops, a measure to make it easier for companies to list products on Facebook and Instagram.

For years, people have used Facebook apps for basic for-sale operations, the company says - and now small businesses (many of them in Facebook's user base) are struggling in the pandemic.

Facebook Shops is a free way for businesses to set up with a custom look and feel, and enable checkout either via the business' own website or without leaving the Facebook app.

Shoppers can message the business through WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger or Instagram Direct. The company also plans in time to enable shopping directly from those chat mechanisms.

The summer in the U.S. will bring Instagram Shop, a one-stop area to purchase products users find in Instagram Explore.

And soon, sellers, brands and creators will be able to tag products before broadcasting live, enabling purchase from the bottom of their video.

Updated 1:27 p.m.: Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is heading down, now -0.8% and moving back in the direction of morning lows.