Nano Dimension has continued to rally, up more than 333% after earlier reporting a breakthrough with HENSOLDT that may allow the production of electronic components.

HENSOLDT said it assembled the first 10-layer printed circuit board [PCB] that carries high-performance electronic structures soldered to both outer sides.

Shares of 3D printing name Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) surged today, perhaps in sympathy, up more than 60% at one point, putting it on track to have its best day in years. Larger 3D printing names like Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) and 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) are largely unchanged.

HENSOLDT CEO, Thomas Müller said, “To have high-density components quickly available with reduced effort by means of 3D printing gives us a competitive edge in the development process of such high-end electronic systems.”