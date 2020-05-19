Fiserv's First Data settles charges of ISO credit-card laundering
May 19, 2020 1:43 PM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Fiserv's (FISV -0.2%) First Data Merchant Services unit reaches a resolution with the Federal Trade Commission regarding business practices at a single U.S.-based wholesale independent sales organization, its merchants, and affiliates of the ISO that referred merchants to the ISO between 2012 and 2014.
- The FTC charges that the company knowingly processed payments and laundered, or assisted laundering of, credit card transactions for scams that targeted hundreds of thousands of consumers.
- First Data will pay $40M to the FTC, which will use to provide refunds to consumers who may have been harmed.
- As part of the agreement, First Data Merchant Services will further enhance its rigorous wholesale ISO compliance and oversight program by putting in place additional oversight and monitoring activities, many of which the company had implemented even before the settlement.
- Fiserv, which acquired First Data Merchant Services in July 2019, says it has increased its investments in areas that improve detection of attempted fraud on its platforms, underwriting requirements, activity reviews, and fraud alert protocols.