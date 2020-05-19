Following the same timeline as Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands (LVS +1.9% ) says the Venetian Resort on the Las Vegas Strip will take reservations for arrivals beginning on June 1.

The company plans to open the Venetian tower with the Palazzo tower following at a later date. Guests can expect a full-service casino, more than a dozen restaurants, a renovated pool deck and retail outlets at the reopening.

"We continue to adhere to guidance provided by federal, state and local authorities including the Southern Nevada Health District, Centers For Disease Control and Prevention and the Nevada Gaming Control Board," states LVS.