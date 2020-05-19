MoneyGram International (MGI +9.5% ) forms a partnership with E9Pay, one of the largest money transfer and payment fintech companies in Korea, allowing E9Pay customers to connect to the MoneyGram platform and distribution network in more than 200 countries and territories.

The integration will especially benefit consumers who send money between Southeast Asia, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States, which are the main corridors for E9Pay.

The new E9Pay relationship adds to MGI's other partnerships in the region, such as Woori Bank, Shinhan Bank, Korea Post, Kyongnam Bank, and Sentbe.